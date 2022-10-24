Watch CBS News
Local News

Donate to the University of Maryland Medical Center's Thanksgiving food drive

/ CBS Baltimore

WJZ is partnering with the University of Maryland Baltimore and the University of Maryland Medical Center for a Thanksgiving food drive to serve families in Baltimore.

Donors can give any amount, but a $35 donation will serve a family of four with a box of turkey and fresh produce. 

The frozen turkeys are provided by Shoppers grocery store at Mondawmin Mall and the produce is provided by Hungry Harvest.

Click here to donate

First published on October 24, 2022 / 8:44 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.