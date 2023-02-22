Documents: Baltimore man charged with killing, burning 18-year-old running with car thieves

BALTIMORE - A 20-year-old man charged in the murder of an 18-year-old who was found dead, and severely burned, near railroad tracks in Baltimore's Morrell Park neighborhood last summer, were carjacking cars together, according to charging documents obtained by WJZ.

Jerritt Barron, from Baltimore, has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and other gun-related offenses.

Jeremiah Williamson was killed in June 22, 2022, according to police.

Someone notified the police that he was lying faced down near the railroad tracks on Georgetown Road around 7:22 p.m.

Officers who investigated the report found a severely burned person, police said.

The Office of the State Chief Medical Examiner staff notified homicide detectives that Williamson died because he had been shot in the head, behind his right ear, and was partially burned.

According to charging documents, Barron "did shoot with a handgun and kill Jeremiah Williamson and did conspire with other individuals to shoot and kill Williamson."

Williamson had a phone melted under him, a set of car keys near him and cash nearby.

Documents show that a 2009 black Honda Accord, that had been taken in a carjacking in earlier in the day, and had been burned, about 150 yards from where Williamson was found.

Three suspects, including Barron, were charged in the carjacking. Williamson was also involved in the carjacking, according to charging documents.

Documents say the victim identified the keys.

On November 29, 2022, Barron was taken into custody and told police he was there when the Honda was burned and when Williamson was shot and killed.

Barron told police he took off out of the woods and onto Harman Avenue after Williamson was killed.

A 9mm handgun - believed to have been used in the shooting - was recovered when Barron was arrested on an unrelated charge.

Video evidence given to police showed two people leaving the woods around 4:40 a.m.

According to documents, a witness and Williamson had the phones nearby on Key Highway, where the carjacking happened, and near the railroad tracks on Georgetown Avenue when the Honda was set on fire.