Deputies shoot suspect after double stabbing in Frederick, officials say

BALTIMORE -- Deputies opened fire on an armed suspect early Tuesday morning after a double stabbing in Frederick, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

The deputies responded at 2:12 a.m. to the 5800 block of Haller Place for a reported stabbing, where they found two victims and "started life-saving measures," according to a tweet by the sheriff's office. The condition of the victims is unknown.

Three additional deputies responded and "encountered an armed suspect & discharged their firearms," the tweet continued. It is unclear if the suspect was injured in the shooting.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office did not immediately reply to a request for comment from WJZ.

This is a developing story and will be updated.