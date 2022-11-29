Watch CBS News
Local News

Deputies shoot suspect after double stabbing in Frederick, officials say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Deputies opened fire on an armed suspect early Tuesday morning after a double stabbing in Frederick, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office. 

The deputies responded at 2:12 a.m. to the 5800 block of Haller Place for a reported stabbing, where they found two victims and "started life-saving measures," according to a tweet by the sheriff's office. The condition of the victims is unknown. 

Three additional deputies responded and "encountered an armed suspect & discharged their firearms," the tweet continued. It is unclear if the suspect was injured in the shooting.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office did not immediately reply to a request for comment from WJZ. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 29, 2022 / 6:34 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.