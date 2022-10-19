Watch CBS News
Death of baby in Baltimore determined a homicide

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The death of a 1-year-old baby in Southwest Baltimore earlier this month was ruled a homicide Tuesday, police said. 

Officers responded around noon to the 2700 block of Ellicott Driveway in the Winchester neighborhood for an unresponsive baby, identified as Nyemia Gillard, a girl. 

Police said officers attempted to render aid, but she was pronounced dead by medics on the scene. 

The baby's body was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office, and doctors have ruled the death as a homicide caused by "multiple signs of trauma."

An investigation is ongoing, police said, and no arrests have been announced. 

First published on October 19, 2022 / 7:39 AM

