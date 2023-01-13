Watch CBS News
Death of 75-year-old man, ruled blunt-force homicide

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The medical examiner's office ruled the death of an elderly man, a homicide by blunt force trauma, the Baltimore Police Department said Friday.  

On May 18, 2022 around 3:45 p.m., police responded to the 5000 block of Frankford Ave to investigate a reported assault. 

When they arrived, they spoke with a Care Center manager, who said a 75-year-old patient, Ellsworth Johnson-Bey, had been knocked down and injured by an employee. 

The elderly man suffered from a broken hip during the assault, and was taken to local for treatment.  

On September 5, around 5:37 a.m., hospital staff told officers that Johnson-Bey had passed due to his injuries, police said.  His death was declared a homicide. 

Yesterday, the Medical Examiners' office declared the cause of death as blunt force trauma. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

January 13, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

