Death of 75-year-old man, ruled blunt-force homicide

BALTIMORE — The medical examiner's office ruled the death of an elderly man, a homicide by blunt force trauma, the Baltimore Police Department said Friday.

On May 18, 2022 around 3:45 p.m., police responded to the 5000 block of Frankford Ave to investigate a reported assault.

When they arrived, they spoke with a Care Center manager, who said a 75-year-old patient, Ellsworth Johnson-Bey, had been knocked down and injured by an employee.

The elderly man suffered from a broken hip during the assault, and was taken to local for treatment.

On September 5, around 5:37 a.m., hospital staff told officers that Johnson-Bey had passed due to his injuries, police said. His death was declared a homicide.

Yesterday, the Medical Examiners' office declared the cause of death as blunt force trauma.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.