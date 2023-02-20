Watch CBS News
Home of slain Baltimore student shot over the weekend, family spokesperson says

BALTIMORE — The home of Deanta Dorsey's family was shot up over the weekend, Thiru Vignarajah, the spokesperson for the Dorsey family, announced Monday.  

He said at least five gunshots were fired into the Dorsey's home early Saturday morning.  

Multiple bullets allegedly hit the home, some striking the door, and one going through one of the windows. 

Eleven family members, including four children, were inside at the time, but there were no injuries, Vignarajah said.    

16-year-old Deanta Dorsey, a student at Edmondson-Westside High School, was shot and killed last month at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center.  The shooting also left four other students injured. 

An arrest was made in the investigation just last week, after police used surveillance images to locate one of the suspects.   

