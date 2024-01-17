Local News

Deadly Dundalk stabbing sparks homicide investigation

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man has died after he was found with multiple stab wounds near a bus shelter in Dundalk on Tuesday.

Baltimore County Police officers were alerted to the stabbing in the 6800 block of Tradepoint Avenue around 9 p.m. that day. That's where they found the injured man, according to authorities.

An ambulance took the man to a local hospital where medical personnel pronounced him dead around 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Baltimore County Police Department's homicide detectives are investigating the deadly stabbing.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact detectives at 410-307-2020.

Anonymous tipsters should contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 17, 2024 / 5:33 PM EST

