Deadly Dundalk stabbing sparks homicide investigation
BALTIMORE -- A man has died after he was found with multiple stab wounds near a bus shelter in Dundalk on Tuesday.
Baltimore County Police officers were alerted to the stabbing in the 6800 block of Tradepoint Avenue around 9 p.m. that day. That's where they found the injured man, according to authorities.
An ambulance took the man to a local hospital where medical personnel pronounced him dead around 4 a.m. on Wednesday.
The Baltimore County Police Department's homicide detectives are investigating the deadly stabbing.
Anyone with information about the crime should contact detectives at 410-307-2020.
Anonymous tipsters should contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.
