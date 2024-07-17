Dangerous heat and strong to severe storms Wednesday in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Dangerous heat and strong to severe storms are in store for today's Alert Day.

Maryland is under Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories for temperatures in the 90s and heat index values as high as 105°. While temperatures may be slightly cooler than the past few days, we'll make up for it with an uptick in humidity.

It will be another day of potentially dangerous heat if you're not taking the proper precautions to stay cool. Please continue drinking plenty of water, taking breaks in the A/C, avoiding direct sunlight, and checking in on pets and the elderly.

BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport recorded a high temperature of 104° Tuesday afternoon, tying the previous record high for the date of 104° set back in 1988. This is the hottest continuous stretch of weather in Baltimore since 1948.

A strong cold front will approach the area today. Strong to severe thunderstorms will develop ahead of the cold front bringing the potential of damaging winds, intense downpours, and lightning to the area. In addition to the ALERT DAY for extreme heat Wednesday, we'll need to be weather aware for the potential of widespread severe weather.

Behind the front Thursday, we'll see a leftover shower or thunderstorm, especially Thursday morning. Highs will top out in the upper 80s.

A big drop in the humidity takes place on Friday. This will be the best weather day of the week! Highs will top out in the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine.

Humidity will surge back into the area this weekend along with the chance of isolated to widely scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Right now, the best chance of storms appears to be Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s this weekend.