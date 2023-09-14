Chopper 3 crew details the moment Danelo Calvacante was captured

CBS News Philadelphia's chopper crew details moments Danelo Cavalcante was captured CBS News Philadelphia's chopper crew details moments Danelo Cavalcante was captured 02:25

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Our CBS Philadelphia chopper was the first to bring you the video of Danelo Calvacante's dramatic capture.

We've heard from so many who were negatively impacted by Cavalcante's escape from prison and the subsequent manhunt to apprehend him.

On Wednesday afternoon, we caught up with the two men who gave us the first visuals of Cavalcante after he was captured: Chopper 3 pilot Chris Chambers and aerial photojournalist Jason Macukewicz.

"Chris actually saw it before I did. He said, 'Is that him?' I zoomed in, and before you knew it we were screaming, we could hear each other without our headsets on," Macukewicz said. "We were so excited, we were like, 'That's him, that's him! We got him, we got him!'"

Chambers, who's been flying Chopper 3 for the last five years, says Wednesday's weather wasn't favorable to flying, but something he heard, made him give it a go.

"Once I overheard from the state police aviation unit that they caught him, that inspired me to find a way to get back out there," Chambers said.

When they arrived to the area they now know well after the two-week manhunt, they saw groups of law enforcement below them, and then, they saw him.

"A pinch me, I must be dreaming moment," Macukewicz said. "Wow here is, we've been searching for him, and it felt like all of our hard work started to pay off. And the cherry on top, we were a party of one. We were exclusive to the scene, there wasn't anywhere out there with us, we were the only ones out there getting live pictures."

While they've spent the last two weeks searching for signs of Cavalcante in the air and received their pay-off Wednesday morning with his capture, they're thinking about the affected residents of Chester County down below.

"Happy for that community, they've been living in terror for the past 14 days," Macukewicz said.

And for a bit of levity in an otherwise extremely serious and tense situation, both immediately took note of Cavalcante's now-viral attire.

"As Jason zoomed in a focused up and we saw that Eagles logo on that sweatshirt, it's just, Philly – go Birds," Chambers said.