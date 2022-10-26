Crossing guard struck in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A crossing guard was struck by a car Wednesday morning in Northeast Baltimore, police confirmed to WJZ.
The guard was struck at an unknown time at the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane, which is near Sinclair Lane Elementary School and Archbishop Curley High School.
The extent of the victim's injuries is unknown, but Crash Team investigators have been requested, police said.
The striking vehicle did stay on the scene, police said.
