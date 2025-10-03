Crisp fall weather across Maryland, warmer and nice weekend ahead

Strong Canadian high pressure still has a firm grip on our weather. As this area of high pressure slides offshore, warmer temperatures will return to Maryland this weekend.

Abnormally dry conditions continue with our next chance of showers returning late Tuesday into part of Wednesday.

Fantastic weather Friday in Maryland

Expect partly to mostly sunny weather across the state of Maryland Friday. There will be some passing clouds Friday morning but they should exit for a mostly sunny to sunny afternoon. High temperatures will range from the upper 60s right along the Chesapeake Bay to the lower to middle 70s across central and western Maryland.

Our Friday evening weather looks fantastic with a mainly clear sky and temperatures falling through the 60s into the 50s. If you're headed to any Friday night football games you'll want a fall jacket or hoodie.

Overnight lows tonight will fall into the 40s and 50s with a starlit sky.

Sunshine with a warmer weekend in the Baltimore area

After an early morning crisp chill in the area Saturday, the afternoon hours will feature a nice temperature rebound. We will see highs in the middle to upper 70s with southerly winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday night won't be as chilly with a mainly clear sky with lows in the lower to middle 50s.

Sunday will feature an abundance of sunshine along with even warmer afternoon temperatures. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The warmest temperatures will be north and west of the Baltimore Beltway. For Ravens tailgating and the game, we're looking at some phenomenal weather with morning temperatures in the 60s and 70s and 1 p.m. kickoff temperature in the middle 70s. Game weather stays beautiful with temperatures around 80° by the fourth quarter.

Next week's weather forecast in Maryland

Humidity will become more noticeable early next week, with dew points rising back into the low to mid-60s. By midweek, a cold front tied to a storm system over the Great Lakes will push closer. Ahead of the cold front we'll have a brief taste of more summery warmth with highs in the lower 80s Monday and Tuesday.

As the cold front approaches, clouds and showers are likely late Tuesday into Wednesday. Our new forecast guidance has sped up the timing of the showers a bit. Showers appear most likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. While we are not likely to get a substantial amount of rain, any measurable rain will help our ongoing abnormally dry conditions.

Behind this cold front a blast of Canadian air will follow. Temperatures for the rest of next week will stay in the 30s and 40s during the early morning hours and 60s during the afternoon. This will be a classic fall airmass that also has a piercing blue Canadian sky to go along with the crisp fall feel.

Behind the front, Canadian high pressure looks set to return, dropping humidity and bringing another stretch of dry, crisp air to wrap up next week.