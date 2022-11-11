Watch CBS News
Vehicle sought after person killed in Rosedale hit-and-run

BALTIMORE--  A person was killed in a hit-and-run crash overnight in Rosedale, Baltimore County Police said. 

Investigators believe shortly after midnight Friday, a van traveling west on Pulaski Highway struck a pedestrian between Rosedale Avenue and 68th Street. The driver of the van allegedly left the scene and continued West. 

The vehicle is described as a 2001-2003 model year Chrysler Town and Country minivan with damage to the passenger side headlight and missing the passenger side mirror. 

Anyone with information about the location of the vehicle and driver is asked to call 410-887-5396.

