Controversial bill with BGE has Baltimore City leaders feuding

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City leaders are feuding over a deal with BGE, and how it is impacting other business.

Critics say it's a sweetheart deal that gives the utility control over hundreds of miles of underground cables that handle electricity, phones, etc.

In an unprecedented move, the Baltimore City Council president and comptroller boycotted the Spending Board meeting Wednesday.

They believed that would stop the meeting from going forward.

Mayor Brandon Scott and the city's law department say the move backfired and the deal is done.

The fight delayed a $6 million settlement with the family of Elbert Davis Sr, who was killed because of the actions of the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force. The family has been waiting since 2010 for justice and now have to wait longer.

"We believe we are right and he is wrong," Comptroller Bill Henry said. "I have yet to find one other elected official in this building other than the mayor who thinks this is a great idea and we should do it."

"They can try to challenge it," added Ebony Thompson, Baltimore's Acting City Solicitor: "We believe we will be victorious moving forward and this vote will count. The contract is now approved."

"I cannot even begin to describe how profoundly disappointed I am, and my colleagues are, at how this played out," Councilman Eric Costello said.