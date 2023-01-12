Community reacts after two shot within a mile, 90 minutes apart in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE - The family of an 18-year-old murdered in his car near downtown Baltimore early Thursday is calling for justice.

It was one of two brutal shootings within a mile and an hour and a half apart,

WJZ investigator Mike Hellgren spoke with the 18-year-old's uncle, and a neighbor who heard the gunshots.

Shortly after midnight, police heard gunshots on West Biddle Street while patrolling the area.

Officers found the 18-year-old inside of a car with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police said that around 10:43 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Madison Avenue.

Officers found an unresponsive adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital.

Police said that because of his injuries, homicide detectives have been notified.

An 18-year-old who lives nearby told WJZ he fears going outside because of the violence.

Baltimore had 333 homicides in 2022.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.