Community holds vigil for teenager killed near Edmondson Westside High School

BALTIMORE -- It has been four days following a shooting that killed a 16-year-old Baltimore high school student, and detectives have yet to make any arrests in connection to the crime.

Student Deanta Dorsey died after he was gunned down in front of a Popeye's attached to a strip mall in Southwest Baltimore.

Four of his fellow students were injured when they were struck by bullets too.

People in the community held a vigil for them on Sunday afternoon.

The goal of the vigil was to bring peace to the space where the teenager died and show his family and friends that they have the community's support.

A small group of people gathered outside of Popeye's to honor Dorsey.

The Baltimore Peace Movement, which was formerly known as Baltimore Ceasefire 365, burned sage at the shooting site.

"There are community members hurting, family members hurting, and we love to show up in these spaces to pour love and light there," Baltimore Peace Movement co-founder Erricka Bridgeford.

The shooting happened on Jan. 4. That's when Dorsey and his classmates walked across the street to the restaurant from Edmondson Westside High School.

The gunman opened fire on the students shortly after 11 a.m.

The Baltimore Police Department has made public pictures of two people who might be responsible for the shooting.

Two days after the shooting that killed Dorsey, there was another shooting involving Baltimore City students in South Baltimore.

A 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were shot near Benjamin Franklin High School on Friday.

The two teenagers survived their injuries, according to authorities.

The Baltimore Peace Movement hopes that it can bring some comfort to the community given all of the violence impacting families across the city.

"Just hearing that people who didn't even know your loved one showed up to honor them and to love them and to honor their space, that is a new perspective for people in the middle of their grief," Bridgeford said.

Edmondson Westside High School will hold its first full day of classes since the shooting happened on Monday.

Anyone who has information about the shootings that injured students in Southwest Baltimore and South Baltimore should contact the Baltimore Police Department.