Comfortable, warmer start to the workweek in Maryland

It was a cool start to the morning with low temperatures in the 50s and 60s once again. Sunshine returns to the forecast for the third day in a row.

High temperatures could be a few degrees warmer this afternoon versus what we had over the weekend. More neighborhoods could get into the 80s today with those within and closer to Baltimore City limits warming closer to 90°. Before you start thinking we're going back to soupy weather, humidity remains on the lower side *again* for your Monday. It does appear humidity may start creeping up slightly later on Tuesday into Wednesday.

Another difference today you may notice is how the skies look. Wildfire smoke filters back into Maryland starting today. Air quality will drop one level to "moderate" for at least the next two days.

A few clouds move in today but more are expected on Tuesday. Highs once again will be in the mid to upper 80s for much of the region on Tuesday.

Cooler air comes during the middle of the week along with low rain chances. We'll go back to highs in the upper 70s to low 80s during the afternoon starting Wednesday. The rain in the forecast for the mid- and late week doesn't look impressive as far as totals. We'll continue to monitor the rain possibility.

For those wondering when August temperatures return, looks like you'll have to wait until maybe next week for more consistent summerlike temperatures here in Maryland.