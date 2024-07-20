Comfortable weekend forecast for Maryland

BALTIMORE- Easy like a weekend morning. As you roll out of bed this AM the 70s are here to greet you with a mild south wind to get you going. A smidge muggy with a few clouds in the air, but all in all, very pleasant this morning. Also, notice the buck moon this weekend. It will be on full display Sunday!

From the 70s we move on up... gradually. It will be a slow build into our afternoon highs with winds continuing to push from the south.

Clouds will continue to build up this morning and afternoon and eventually lead to some rain.

Spotty in nature, the weekend brings afternoon showers back into our forecast.

Highs for the day are in the middle 80s.

Tonight, lows bottom out in the 70s again with more clouds and moisture sticking around.

Sunday brings back the heat with highs returning to the 90s.

Pushing through Sunday, we will see our recent pattern of the 90s with afternoon storms return. It looks like at least 2 days of next week will continue this.

Eventually the 80s do make a comeback, but unfortunately the humidity does return with it.