Cogen leads Anderson by 181 votes in Baltimore sheriff's race

BALTIMORE -- A political challenger is poised to oust a 33-year incumbent in the Baltimore sheriff's race.

Democratic contender Sam Cogen managed to gain a narrow 181-vote lead over his competitor, John Anderson, on Maryland's primary day and retain that lead on Wednesday.

Cogen received 6,138 votes during the early voting period and another 15,421 on primary day, according to a tally by the State Board of Elections.

In comparison, 6,224 people voted for Anderson during the early voting period and 15,154 people cast votes for him on primary day.

Cogen has promised to modernize what he describes as "an outdated Sheriff's Office" so that it better serves the citizens of Baltimore.

He has a crime-reduction plan that hinges on tackling the difficulties associated with assigning only several deputies to serve warrants—some of them to violent offenders.

Anderson was appointed to the office of sheriff by former Gov. William Donald Schaeffer in 1989. Prior to that, he was a deputy sheriff.

No one ran for city sheriff in the Republican primary.