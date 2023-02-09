Cockeysville residents say 'people are very tense' as police still search for armed man

BALTIMORE - Residents are on edge in a Baltimore County neighborhood as police search night and day for an armed man who reportedly shot an officer.

Those who live in Cockeysville, and in particularly the area of Powers Avenue, were told by police to shelter-in-place until notified.

David Emory Linthicum is still on the run after police said he shot an officer multiple times inside a home Wednesday afternoon.

Residents in the neighborhood told WJZ they are going to remain inside their homes.

Throughout the day, police officers have been searching the area, on the ground and with a helicopter in the sky.

"It's been pretty crazy up here, and scary, but were trying to stay in the house and hope the kid gets found," said Ann Kimball, who lives in the neighborhood.

Police have been searching for Linthicum for more than 24 hours after he got away when officers responded to a crisis call.

Now, there is a massive manhunt, assisted by nearby jurisdictions.

"Everybody is a little worried and people are very tense," resident Mary Stude said.

A police chopper circled the surrounding neighborhood Thursday, while officers in full tactical gear drove through the area.

Stude, a nanny who works in the house across from Linthicums, told WJZ she has never seen anything like this before.

"I feel like I'm in an episode of FBI," she said.

Roadways are back open so neighbors are allowed back inside their homes but police are encouraging everyone to stay inside and stay safe.

"He needs to be caught and hopefully everybody ends up safe at the end of this," Kimball said.