Maryland Weather: Cloudy but becoming very windy & mostly sunny

Blustery and mild conditions are returning to Maryland Tuesday.

Waking up to mild overnight temperatures and a calm morning. Changes come with the passing of a strong cold front. The backside brings some clearing into the late morning and early afternoon, but the main impact will be strong winds.

Wind Advisory for most of the state is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM. Expect a blustery afternoon, especially for those sitting out trash or recycling.. The front may also trigger spotty showers mainly west of Frederick and Washington counties. prepare for sustained West winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph.

Temps don't budge much... topping out in the mid 60s.

Windy conditions linger through the Orioles home game. First pitch against the Cleveland Guardians is 6:05 PM. Maybe the wind will carry some homerun balls for our Birds!

Wednesday will be the chilliest day of the week. Winds gust out of the west-northwest up to 35-40 mph. Temperatures stay in the mid to upper 50s through the day. It'll be another brisk, but dry, Orioles home game Wednesday. Layer up.

A gradual warming trend begins Thursday. Sunshine gives way to increasing clouds and high temperatures in the lower 60s. We'll finish out the week with a chance of spotty rain Friday. Warmer temperatures and a few showers are in the weekend forecast.

