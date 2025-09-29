Cloudy and warm in Maryland ahead of a big cool-down

Cloudy skies and warm temperatures will finish out the month of September in Baltimore. The northern extent of the clouds from "Imelda" will impact our area Monday and Tuesday, but most, if not all of the showers, should stay along and south of the I-66 corridor in Virginia.

Imelda sends clouds to Maryland

Tropical Storm Imelda continues to send clouds northward into Maryland. The good news is the outer rain bands of Imelda should not impact the Baltimore metro today or tomorrow before the storm turns out-to-sea. Rough surf and rip currents will impact Atlantic beaches this week, including our Delaware and Maryland beaches. Dangerous rip currents and beach erosion will be possible. Expect warm and somewhat muggy weather through Tuesday with highs near 80°.

Overnights will be rather mild as well with lows in the middle 60s with mainly cloudy skies.

Much cooler weather blows into Baltimore mid-week

Fall weather builds into the area Tuesday night as Canadian high pressure builds into the area. This will bring a classic fall feel to the area Wednesday through Friday.

Early morning temperatures will fall into the 40s and lower 50s. Afternoon highs will be very enjoyable in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be out of the east-northeast around 10 mph.

Patchy areas of fog may form with the longer nights and east winds, so a heads-up for patchy morning for later in the week and for the start of the weekend.

Sunny, beautiful, and warmer weekend coming to Maryland

Temperatures will warm-up this weekend as Canadian high pressure shifts to the east and winds veer out of the south. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s Saturday and upper 70s to lower 80s on Sunday.

It should be a fabulous first weekend of October for any outdoor activities.