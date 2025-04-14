Cloudy and mild with scattered storms Monday night in Maryland

Nice to wake up to cool temperatures and a "Micromoon". April's full moon is considered the "Pink Moon" ( reflecting the vibrant colors of the Spring season), but it is also the farthest it will be from Earth.. making it the smallest full moon of the year.

It took a bit to see it through heavy cloud cover that accompanied spotty drizzle through the morning commute. Now we are drying out for most of the day. So, we're calling this a mostly cloudy, calm and seasonably mild day. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70°.Our next weather maker is a cold front arriving late evening.

Scattered storms sweep in late Monday...

Scattered showers and storms are likely ahead of the front Monday evening. A storm, or two, may become severe; especially in western Maryland. Gusty winds are the biggest threat with stronger storms. The chance of storms peaks between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. across the state.

Storms fall apart and move out of our area early Tuesday morning.

Blustery weather returns Tuesday, behind the front. A few additional rain showers are possible through the day. Winds gust up to 40 MPH as temperatures peak in the low to mid-60s.

Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week. Winds gust out of the west-northwest up to 35 or 40 mph. Temperatures stay in the mid to upper 50s through the day. It'll be another brisk, but dry, Orioles home game Wednesday.

A gradual warming trend begins Thursday. Sunshine gives way to increasing clouds and high temperatures in the lower 60s. We'll finish out the week with a few showers and thunderstorms Friday. More rain is needed as drought conditions continue across the area, despite recent wet weather.

