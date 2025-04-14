Watch CBS News
Local News

Cloudy and mild with scattered storms Monday night in Maryland

By Tim Williams,
Cutter Martin
Cutter Martin
Meteorologist
Cutter joined the WJZ First Alert Weather Team in March of 2025. Born and raised in the Gulf Coast, Cutter developed his love for weather while tracking hurricanes and watching pop-up summer thunderstorms in Houston. His first on-air role was in Lubbock, Texas, while attending Texas Tech University.
Read Full Bio
Cutter Martin

/ CBS Baltimore

Scattered storms expected in Maryland Monday night
Scattered storms expected in Maryland Monday night 04:34

Nice to wake up to cool temperatures and a "Micromoon". April's full moon is considered the "Pink Moon" ( reflecting the vibrant colors of the Spring season), but it is also the farthest it will be from Earth.. making it the smallest full moon of the year. 

It took a bit to see it through heavy cloud cover that accompanied spotty drizzle through the morning commute. Now we are drying out for most of the day. So, we're calling this a mostly cloudy, calm and seasonably mild day. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70°.Our next weather maker is a cold front arriving late evening. 

Scattered storms sweep in late Monday...

Scattered showers and storms are likely ahead of the front Monday evening. A storm, or two, may become severe; especially in western Maryland. Gusty winds are the biggest threat with stronger storms. The chance of storms peaks between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. across the state.

Storms fall apart and move out of our area early Tuesday morning.

Blustery weather returns Tuesday, behind the front. A few additional rain showers are possible through the day. Winds gust up to 40 MPH as temperatures peak in the low to mid-60s. 

Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week. Winds gust out of the west-northwest up to 35 or 40 mph. Temperatures stay in the mid to upper 50s through the day. It'll be another brisk, but dry, Orioles home game Wednesday. 

A gradual warming trend begins Thursday. Sunshine gives way to increasing clouds and high temperatures in the lower 60s. We'll finish out the week with a few showers and thunderstorms Friday. More rain is needed as drought conditions continue across the area, despite recent wet weather. 

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on WJZ, streaming on CBS Baltimore and in the CBS News App.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.