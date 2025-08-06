Clouds Remain Midweek with Fall Temperatures

Another cloudy day is in store here in Maryland for your Wednesday.

Thanks to those clouds, temperature increase will be stunted this afternoon. Cooler-than-normal afternoon highs will feel more like the middle of September instead of early August - upper 70s to low 80s. A low level of humidity will be in the air that you may notice.

The cooldown that began last week continues for another day on Thursday with highs again peaking around 80°. Clouds decrease tonight into Thursday morning so we're looking at a brighter day ahead of the Ravens' first preseason game. If you are heading to the game, temperatures will fall through the 70s with a mix of a few clouds and clear skies.

Seasonably cool air remains for Friday and Saturday.

Summer tries to make its return by Sunday. The weekend closes with highs in the mid-80s before days closer to 90° early next week.

Rain chances stay low into early next week.