City to honor fallen Baltimore firefighters on anniversary of death while battling vacant rowhome fire

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A year ago, Baltimore firefighters battled a massive blaze at a vacant rowhome on South Stricker Street.

Now, there sits a memorial garden to honor three firefighters who died after the structure partially collapsed on January 24, 2022.

Lt. Paul Butrim, firefighter/paramedic Kelsey Sadler, and EMT/firefighter Kenny Lacayo were victims of the fire, which was later ruled an arson.

"This is a gut-wrenching tragedy for our city, the Baltimore City Fire Department, and most importantly the families of our firefighters," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said last year. "There are no words to describe the pain and the severity of the losses we have suffered."

On the one year anniversary of the tragic fire, Baltimore City Fire stations will fly flags at half staff Tuesday from sunrise to sunset to pay tribute to those three firefighters.

Baltimore City will also observe a moment of silence at 11 a.m.

Former Baltimore City Fire Chief Niles Ford said firefighters went into the vacant home to fight the blaze because there were adjacent houses that are occupied.

At some point, Chief Ford said, a partial collapse occurred, trapping four firefighters inside. He said one firefighter was immediately rescued and two more were removed within an hour.

Crews worked to extricate a fourth firefighter who was still trapped underneath the rubble left behind by the collapse. Three firefighters were taken to Shock Trauma; two were in cardiac arrest when they arrived, officials said.

Lt. Butrim and Sadler were with the department for 15 years, Lacayo was with the department for seven years, and John McMaster, an EMT who was also hospitalized, was with the department for six years.  

The vacant home has been demolished. Baltimore City officials said the property had $50,000 in liens, interest and taxes, and was included in the 2010, 2013, 2016, and 2019 tax sales. The city estimates there are 15,000 vacant buildings.  

Here's what happened since the deadly rowhome fire:

First published on January 23, 2023 / 8:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

