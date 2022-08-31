City, state health departments investigating incidents of food poisoning from 'Best of Baltimore' party

BALTIMORE -- The city and state health departments are investigating multiple cases of food poisoning tied to Baltimore magazine's "Best of Baltimore" party.

In a statement released Wednesday, the magazine said it contacted the city health department after hearing of several people who felt sick after the Aug. 18 party and alerted ticket buyers.

"We provided all vendor contact information to the Department of Health, and they are currently investigating the situation by surveying the event attendees," the magazine said. "Once the investigation is complete, we will be reaching out directly to those that were affected."

The Baltimore City Health Department is leading the investigation.

MDH sent out a survey to attendees to learn more.

Both agencies encourage all attendees to fill out the survey, even if they didn't feel sick after the party.