City officials announce takedown of drug trafficking organization in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City officials are gathered Friday to announce the takedown of a drug trafficking organization in West Baltimore.

The group consisted of eight members, selling cocaine and fentanyl in the 1700 block of North Carey street, and the surround areas, according to State's Attorney Ivan Bates.

In an initial investigation by Baltimore Police led to the seizure of, 1145 vials of cocaine, 1505 gel capsules of fentanyl, and firearms, according to Bates.

That seizure led officials to begin a deeper investigation and secure 11 other search warrants, which were executed on June 6.

Mayor Scott said the operation was a result of resources from Baltimore's Group Violence Reduction Strategy, a program with the goal of using wholistic methods to reduce violent crime.

"The group included in this indictment, made the decision to perpetuate pain and suffering in West Baltimore, acting as drivers of violence, and contributing to the proliferation of deadly narcotics in Sandtown and the surrounding communities," Scott said.

Officials said all the individuals are in custody, two of which received 24/7 home detention.

This story is still developing and will be updated.