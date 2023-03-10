City of Annapolis releases body-worn camera footage showing police interaction with Renardo Green

BALTIMORE -- The City of Annapolis on Thursday released redacted Annapolis Police body-worn camera footage showing events from the day that Renardo Green died in the custody of first responders.

Green's family filed a federal lawsuit last year alleging that first responders negligently restrained Green face down after being called to his home for a disturbance in June 2021.

But the Office of the State's Attorney determined in February that Green's death was not criminal in nature, according to city staff.

The state organization does intend to pursue a criminal charge against a member of the Annapolis Fire Department, but that is unrelated to Green's death, city staff said.

"It is our goal that accountability be a priority in our public safety team's interactions with residents," Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said. "At the request of the State's Attorney, we held off on releasing footage during the investigative phase. Now that the investigation is complete, we want to be as transparent as possible and we are releasing the footage to both Mr. Green's family and the public."

Buckley offered his condolences to Green's family members.

The video shows Green on the floor inside a residence screaming obscenities over and over again.

A man without a shirt appears to be straddling Green in the kitchen in an attempt to subdue him as officers try to restrain him with handcuffs.

There appears to be blood on the floor and on objects in the kitchen.

First responders place Green on his stomach on a stretcher before moving him out of the residence.

Green family's lawsuit takes aim at the city of Annapolis and several first responders in December 2022.

The lawsuit seeks more than $75 million in compensation and asks for the retraining of police and paramedics to stop the practice.

"Because he was experiencing a medical emergency, they deliberately and senselessly strapped him to a stretcher on his face for at least 11 minutes," attorney Malcolm Ruff, who represents several of Green's children, said.

The lawsuit says that "officers reportedly subdued Mr. Green by holding his ankles down and using two sets of handcuffs to place his hands behind his back."