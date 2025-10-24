Chilly but dry weekend weather expected in Maryland

Many areas north, west, and southwest of the Baltimore Beltway experienced their first frost of the season Friday morning.

With a reinforcing shot of chilly Canadian air arriving later today, more frost is likely Saturday morning across parts of Maryland.

Expect a dry and seasonably cool weekend in Maryland. Some much needed rain is in the forecast next week, but there is still a great deal of uncertainty as to how much falls.

Breezy beautiful fall Friday in Baltimore

Friday's forecast features sunshine giving way to some passing clouds this afternoon along with a gusty northwest breeze at 15 to 25 mph. Highs will top out in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The gusty breeze quickly subsides after sunset this evening. This will allow temperatures to fall fast. If you're headed to any Friday night football games, you'll need a heavier jacket with temperatures quickly dropping into the 40s.

With a mainly clear sky tonight along with light winds, more widespread frost is likely across parts of central and eastern Maryland away from Chesapeake Bay. Additional frost and/or freeze alerts are likely to be issued.

Dry chill in Maryland this weekend, clouds increase

Widespread frost is likely Saturday morning and some patchy areas of frost are possible Sunday morning across parts of Maryland. Despite an increase in clouds Saturday afternoon into Sunday, the weather this weekend looks dry.

Highs on Saturday afternoon will top out near 60°. With clouds thicker and more expansive Sunday along with a northeasterly wind, highs will be cooler in the upper 50s.

Chances for rain next week in Maryland

This is where our weather pattern changes significantly. A strong storm system will gather across the southern U.S. and lift moisture toward Maryland on Monday. Clouds will thicken through the day, and rain may arrive by late afternoon or evening — especially south of Baltimore first. It will already feel cooler and damp.

We could see some showers for southern sections as early as Monday evening and night. Depending on how this coastal storm evolves, Tuesday through Thursday could be very wet and breezy. There is still some uncertainty as to which day next week will see the most inclement weather, but it does look unsettled for a lengthy period. We will have more details as we get closer.

Either way, it looks like a period of damp, chilly, and breezy weather is likely Tuesday through Thursday of next week. Once the First Alert Weather Team gains clarity on the exact track and strength of a potential coast storm, we'll be able to give you more specifics on potential rainfall totals. With the most recent drought update released Thursday, it is clear the state needs some significant rain soon, as the current drought is expanding and worsening quickly.