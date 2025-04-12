Chilly Saturday across Maryland with more scattered showers

Light rain during the morning hours will taper off to scattered sprinkles and showers by this afternoon. Today will not be a washout, but you'll want to have an umbrella and jacket with you.

After Friday's much needed soaking rainfall, we still are dealing with some rain for this Saturday. The intensity of the rain today will be much lighter than Friday. Light rain this morning will taper off to widely scattered sprinkles and light showers this afternoon. Expect the most damp conditions this morning with more dry hours than wet hours this afternoon. Keep a rain poncho or umbrella with you as a passing sprinkle or shower will be possible through this evening.

Today's weather is unseasonably chilly with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The chilly temperatures will also come along with a breeze out of the north at 10 to 15 mph.

Skies stay cloudy to mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the 40s.

Sunday will be the better outdoor day of the weekend. Early morning clouds will gradually give way to peeks of sunshine by lunchtime. The afternoon hours look best with a partly sunny sky and highs in the lower 60s.

Monday will be our mildest day of the upcoming seven days with highs climbing into the lower 70s. The milder weather won't last that long as a strong cold front will cross the area Monday evening and night with scattered showers and possibly a rumble of thunder.

Blustery and cooler weather return Tuesday along with variable clouds and a few spotty sprinkles. The best chance of sprinkles Tuesday will be early in the day. Blustery and drier weather return for the afternoon with highs in the middle 60s. Tuesday turns windy as well with northwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

The coolest day of the week will be Wednesday with winds out of the west-northwest at 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35-40 mph. In addition to the wind, high temperatures will stay unseasonably chilly in the middle to upper 50s.

Gradual warming returns Thursday with sunshine giving way to increasing clouds with highs in the lower 60s.

We'll finish out the week on Friday with a few showers and possible thunderstorms. The rain much needed as our drought continues across the area.

