Charm City Live returning to Baltimore's War Memorial Plaza for second year

BALTIMORE - Charm City Live, a free family-friendly festival, is returning to Baltimore in September.

The festival, back for the second year, will have a kid's zone, local vendors, food trucks, and live musical performances.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and other city leaders will announce plans on Thursday for Charm City Live.

Charm City Live will be held from noon to 8 p.m. on Sept. 26, 2023, at Baltimore's War Memorial Plaza.

Because of the festival, these roads will be closed: Gay, Baltimore, Saratoga, Lexington and Fayette Streets. 

For information on Charm City Live, visit this website.

First published on June 21, 2023 / 8:06 PM

