BALTIMORE — A carjacking suspect arrested after running into Carver High School in West Baltimore, according to police.

Around 10:50 a.m. police were investigating a carjacking that happened in the 1200 block of West Fayette Street, when they spotted the wanted vehicle.

Baltimore County Aviation followed the vehicle in a pursuit. The suspect eventually exited the vehicle and entered Carver High School. He was later arrested.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.