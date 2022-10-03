Car overturns in multiple-vehicle crash in Middle River
BALTIMORE -- Police and emergency personnel are responding to a multi-car crash Monday afternoon in Middle River.
The crash happened on Eastern Boulevard in Middle River.
Chopper 13 was over the scene where a car was overturned, and three other cars appeared to be involved.
Officials have not said if there are any injuries.
Check back with wjz.com for updates on this developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.