Car overturns in multiple-vehicle crash in Middle River

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Police and emergency personnel are responding to a multi-car crash Monday afternoon in Middle River.

The crash happened on Eastern Boulevard in Middle River.

Chopper 13 was over the scene where a car was overturned, and three other cars appeared to be involved.

Officials have not said if there are any injuries.

Check back with wjz.com for updates on this developing story.

First published on October 3, 2022 / 4:38 PM

