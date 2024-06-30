Candlelight vigil honors life of 18-year-old, Anthony Hilton III, killed in fatal car crash

BALTIMORE -- A vigil was held on Saturday night to remember the life of Anthony Hinton III, a defensive lineman at Shenandoah University who graduated from Glen Burnie High School. He died last week after crashing into a tree.

Friends from as far as Pennsylvania traveled to Maryland Saturday night to honor the life of 18-year-old.

"I met him when I was about 3 years old," said Hinton's former teammate and friend Braxton Clarke.

Family members and friends gathered at the site of the crash Saturday night where Anthony Hinton III died after crashing into a tree.

"My brother was a light...such a beautiful, beautiful light," said Lynaie Hinton, Anthony's sister.

Jayne Hinton, Anthony's mother, says her son Anthony was the baby in the family at just 18 years old.

Just after midnight Wednesday morning, Hinton was behind the wheel of an Infiniti driving along Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn Park when he lost control of the car, crossed the raised center median, and crashed into a tree.

"I love you. Be safe and make good decisions. I always said that to him," said Hinton's mother.

Hinton was pronounced dead while a 17-year-old passenger seriously injured was taken to the hospital.

"He was a good kid. Every parent wanted a kid like Anthony...that was my best friend and I'm going to miss him," Anthony's father said.

Hinton graduated from Glen Burnie High School and played defensive lineman at Shenandoah University. His nickname was "Manman".

"Manman was one of those people who really just left an impact on your heart," said Clarke.

Although he's now gone his family says his legacy will live on.

"Everyone out here is going to keep his name alive no matter what," Madyson Hinton, Anthony's sister said.

Police have not released any additional details about the crash, but they did say the traffic safety section is investigating this crash.