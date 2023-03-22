BWI Airport saw near miss between plane and vehicle on the runway, FAA says

BALTIMORE -- An emergency vehicle at BWI Marshall Airport had a near miss with an airplane taking off in January, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Based on preliminary information, the vehicle crossed Runway 15 without authorization as a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 took off on January 12, the agency said in a statement.

The plane took off before it reached the point where the vehicle had crossed, the agency said, but it estimates the vehicle was 170 feet past the runway when the plane flew over that intersection.

The Boeing 737 has a takeoff speed of roughly 150 to 180 miles per hour, according to Delta Airlines.

The announcement comes a week after the FAA convened a safety summit to address a spate of near misses.