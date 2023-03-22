Watch CBS News
Local News

BWI Airport saw near miss between plane and vehicle on the runway, FAA says

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- An emergency vehicle at BWI Marshall Airport had a near miss with an airplane taking off in January, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. 

Based on preliminary information, the vehicle crossed Runway 15 without authorization as a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 took off on January 12, the agency said in a statement. 

The plane took off before it reached the point where the vehicle had crossed, the agency said, but it estimates the vehicle was 170 feet past the runway when the plane flew over that intersection.

The Boeing 737 has a takeoff speed of roughly 150 to 180 miles per hour, according to Delta Airlines

The announcement comes a week after the FAA convened a safety summit to address a spate of near misses. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 22, 2023 / 8:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.