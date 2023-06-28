Busy Baltimore County road shut down by massive sinkhole

BALTIMORE -- A massive sinkhole has shut down a major road in Baltimore County.

A water main ruptured on Cromwell Bridge Road and Cowpens Avenue, creating a nearly two-mile closure on Cromwell Bridge Road.

Residents in the area told WJZ the rupture happened sometime Sunday night.

Baltimore County Department of Public Works and Transportation confirmed this and added no timeline as to when the damage will be completely repaired.

Fortunately, the rupture never completely interrupted water service for residents in the area.

Nick Rescigno, who lives down the road from the sinkhole, said he and his wife checked it out Wednesday morning, not realizing how bad it was.

"I certainly didn't know the extent of it," he said. "When they said a water main break...this is a lot more than that."

They didn't know anything happened until Monday.

"The water pressure in our house was relatively low. We found out [about the rupture] from our neighbors," Rescigno said.

As public works crews fix the mess, Cromwell Bridge Road is closed from Loch Raven Boulevard to Satyr Hill Road.

Many drivers Wednesday have been finding out about the closure when they run into it, including Patti Gingell.

"This is my way home, so it's like, which way am I gonna go now," she said. "I'm gonna guess my way back."

Aside from the sinkhole, there is another damage in the surrounding area that needs to be fixed.

Rescigno said he understand it's going to be awhile before things are completely fixed up.

"Considering the magnitude of it, I can understand it's going to take weeks, not days, to get it fixed," he said. "To get this intersection up and running."

Those who live and have businesses along the road closure have been able to get in.