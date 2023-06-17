Bus crashes into building in Baltimore, at least 15 people taken to hospital

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Fire officials tell WJZ at least 15 people are injured after an MTA bus crashed into a building Saturday morning.

Officers on patrol responded to the 400 block of N. Paca Street for reports of a multi-vehicle crash involving an MTA bus at approximately 10:20 a.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed the MTA Bus collided with a Lexus at North Paca Street and West Mulberry Street before striking a Nissan and crashing into a building on the 500 block of W Franklin Street, according to a spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department.

Fire officials said the 17 injured individuals have non-life-threatening injuries.

But the Baltimore Police Department said that 15 people were injured and two of them possibly had life-threatening injuries.

Occupants of the building were evacuated to determine the safety of the building.

This incident is still under investigation.

