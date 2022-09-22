BSO's Music Box Series returns for children to explore autumn colors with music

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra's Music Box Series, an event for children, returns Saturday to the lobby of the Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, the orchestra announced.

"Designed for the tiniest music lovers ages six months to three years and their families, the event gives children the chance to explore music through engaging and interactive performances," the orchestra said in a press release.

The event is hosted by actress, dancer and storyteller Maria Broom, who you might recognize from HBO's The Wire (maybe not the

kids). A small ensemble of BSO musicians will perform classical children's pieces as the children bounce, clap, sing and listen, the orchestra said.

Each concert has its own theme, and with fall starting Thursday, the series kicks off with an exploration of autumn colors with the oboe, bassoon, and piano.

The event is Sept. 24 and there will be two 30-minute performances. Tickets are $10 each, and attendees can buy them here.