Brooklyn Homes mass shooting: Mayor Scott, Baltimore agency leaders respond after release of after action report

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joined the heads of multiple city agencies in a press conference Wednesday after the release of after-action reports on the deadly July mass shooting at Brooklyn Homes.

The compiled report, the mayor's office said, outlines the city's response and identifies recommendations for enhancing public safety preparedness.

The 173-page report documents failures to properly respond to the large, unpermitted event until it was too late, including warnings that it was turning out of control.

It also reveals acts of heroism by officers who saved lives, including newly released police body-worn camera video.

The report also details the response of the Housing Authority, which says no calls were made to its emergency after-hours hotline during the event.

It also has a response from the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, which said Safe Streets workers mediated five disputes that evening and had advance notice of the event but no warnings there would be any violence.

The full combined report can be found here.