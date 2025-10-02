Brisk fall weather across Maryland for the next few mornings

Canadian high pressure is building into the area and providing us crisp, cool mornings and pleasant afternoons. We'll see warming temperatures for the weekend as a southerly flow return.

Beautiful stretch of fall weather across Maryland

A large area of high pressure will protect our weather through the weekend. The coolest and most crisp weather lasts Thursday into Friday.

With east to northeasterly winds, patchy areas of low clouds will push in from the Atlantic Ocean, areas of coastal flooding are possible at the times of high tide. Highs this afternoon will top out in the upper 60s.

Friday looks fantastic with an early morning chill and a fantastic afternoon. With partial sunshine we'll see highs rebound into the lower 70s.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect now through Friday morning at the times of high tide for areas of southeastern Baltimore City, Baltimore County, and Harford counties. Minor flooding at the times of high tide will occur.

A coastal flood warning is in effect for Anne Arundel county for the early morning high tide Friday. At 2 a.m. 1 to 2 feet of water above dry round is possible in the normal spots that flood. Minor coastal flooding will occur at high tide through late Friday night.

Coastal flooding in all areas will slowly subside as we head into the weekend as Bay waters slowly drain out.

Otherwise look for a warming trend for the afternoons with highs in the upper 70s this weekend with an abundance of sunshine. Outdoor activities look great, including any fall foliage viewing in the northern and western parts of Maryland.

Warm start to next week then much needed rain in Maryland

Warmer and more humid air will build into the area Monday and Tuesday. With southerly winds, highs will climb into the lower 80s. A southeasterly flow could bring in some showers as early as Tuesday afternoon and evening.

A stronger cold front will approach the area Wednesday bringing widespread showers and possibly a few thunderstorms to Maryland. The rain is much needed in what is a very dry weather pattern with some areas of ongoing drought.

Behind this cold front, a shot of crisp and chilly fall air will return.