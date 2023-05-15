Watch CBS News
Search underway for 3-year-old boy missing in Elkton since Sunday

BALTIMORE -- A search is underway Monday for a 3-year-old boy who went missing Sunday in Elkton, Maryland, according to local police. 

Mykell Richardson was last seen between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. in the area of Quail Court in the Elk Landing community, Elkton Police said. 

screenshot-2023-05-15-112941.png
Mykell Richardson   Elkton Police 

He was believed to have been wearing either a white or green t-shirt, or he may be shirtless with a diaper that has a rainbow design. Police said he was also not wearing any shoes. 

Anyone who sees Mykell or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

First published on May 15, 2023 / 11:30 AM

