Search underway for 3-year-old boy missing in Elkton since Sunday
BALTIMORE -- A search is underway Monday for a 3-year-old boy who went missing Sunday in Elkton, Maryland, according to local police.
Mykell Richardson was last seen between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. in the area of Quail Court in the Elk Landing community, Elkton Police said.
He was believed to have been wearing either a white or green t-shirt, or he may be shirtless with a diaper that has a rainbow design. Police said he was also not wearing any shoes.
Anyone who sees Mykell or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
