Bolton Hill residents rattled after violent carjacking attempt

BALTIMORE -- Bolton Hill residents are growing increasingly concerned about crime in their neighborhood, especially after an attempted carjacking last month left one of their neighbors severely injured.

Neighbors WJZ talked to Thursday say they want a bigger spotlight on the crime happening in Bolton Hill.

The attempted carjacking happened on Jan. 7 near the intersection of Laurens Street and Eutaw Place. A 77-year-old man and his 22-year-old son were unloading groceries right outside their home close to 7 p.m.

Two black SUV's pulled up, according to police, and teens from both cars got out and attacked the two. They tried to steal the victims' car, but fled before officers arrived.

The 22-year-old only suffered minor injuries, but the wife of the 77-year-old tells WJZ he's still recovering.

She also said he had surgery for a head injury just last week.

The attack has sent shockwaves through the neighborhood.

"People know them, so it was very upsetting to hear that not only was there a carjacking -- because there are carjackings everywhere here -- but that it was violent," said Bolton Hill resident Jeanne O'Donnell.

O'Donnell adds more and more of her neighbors are falling victim.

"Our neighbors at the end of the block got carjacked and moved out," she said. "They have a child and they didn't want to be around that."

Tonya Garrett, another Bolton Hill resident, said it's happening all too frequent these days.

She keeps track of crime through the mobile app Citizen, saying she's notified of crimes like carjackings and burglaries often.

O'Donnell, Garrett and other neighbors WJZ talked to say they want to see elected leaders get tougher on crime, particularly when it comes to crimes committed by juveniles.

In the meantime, neighbors like O'Donnell say they are being careful and watchful over one another.

But, they worry Bolton Hill -- their home -- is losing its charm.

"My partner, he checks the fountain [at the park]. People are involved here, they actually know each other," O'Donnell said.

Police haven't identified any suspects in the attempted carjacking case.