Body found near I-95 in Cecil County linked to Southwest Baltimore murder

BALTIMORE -- A body found near I-95 in Cecil County has been linked to a murder in Southwest Baltimore, Baltimore Police said Wednesday.

Police aid that around 9 a.m. on April 12, 2022, Maryland State Police responded to a report of a body found off of 95 north.

When they arrived, they found the remains of a woman, who was later identified as Danielle Parnell.

Her remains were transported to the state Medical Examiner's Office, where her cause of death was ruled a homicide.

After an investigation, detectives determined that the murder occurred in the 47000 block of Vancouver Road in Southwest Baltimore.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.