Body found near I-95 in Cecil County in 2022 linked to Southwest Baltimore child murder

BALTIMORE -- A woman found dead off I-95 in Cecil County in 2022 is believed to have been killed in Southwest Baltimore where her 3-year-old child was murdered, police said Wednesday.

The remains of Danielle Parnell were found on April 12, 2022 off I-95 northbound. Days earlier, Parnell's daughter, 3-year-old My'royal Bennett died in a mattress fire at a home on Vancouver Road, which is being investigated as a homicide.

On Wednesday, Baltimore police said Parnell was also murdered in that home.

Bennett was found dead inside a home on Vancouver Road around 6 p.m. April 9 after firefighters responded to a mattress fire at the residence.

Four days later, her mother's body was found by a member of a survey crew near the woods along northbound I-95 near Belvedere Road in Cecil County, police said.

No details about a possible suspect or motive in the girl's and mother's deaths have been released.

Several neighbors told WJZ a moving truck could be seen outside the young girl's home in the days leading up to the April 9 fire.

"(Parnell) was a single mom with two kids, but I thought she had moved, so I don't know," one neighbor said. "She had just stopped working out at the airport and she was looking for another job."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.