Blue Angels take flight over Severn River in Annapolis

BALTIMORE - The world-renowned U.S. Navy Blue Angels are taking flight over Maryland.

The iconic air show begins at 2 p.m. on Wednesday over the Severn River in Annapolis.

The Blue Angels are the U.S. Navy's elite flight demonstration team, doing acrobatics and tricks in the air.

It will impact traffic in the area.

The Route 450 bridge will close for the Blue Angels flight demonstration on Wednesday between 1:45 p.m. and 4 p.m.

On Friday, May 26, starting at 9 a.m., there will be rolling road closures along King George St. And Taylor Avenue for the academy processional. 

The Blue Angels Flyover will take place at 10:04 a.m., ahead of the swearing-in ceremony at 1 p.m.  

More information on traffic modification can be found on the Annapolis city website.  

For the full commissioning week schedule, you can visit the United States Naval Academy website.

First published on May 24, 2023 / 12:38 PM

