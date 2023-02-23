Black owned businesses unite to revitalize Howard Street in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Healthy Howard Row is a group of black-owned businesses playing an important role in revitalizing Howard Street in downtown Baltimore.

Miana Massey spoke with several business owners who are working to bring healthy food options to the community.

On the 400 block of North Howard Street, several black-owned businesses are joining forces to make a difference in the Bromo Arts District.

The corridor has been dubbed Healthy Howard Row, with one business after another catering to the health and wellness of the black community.

"When the big box stores moved out, it was the black businesses that moved in to keep this neighborhood alive," Dwight Campbell, Co-founder and Executive hef of Cajou Creamery said.

Cajou Creamery, Vegan Juiceology, Couples Teahouse and Vinyl, and Pages are all working together to revitalize the community, nurturing the mind, body, and soul.

Their mantra is simple: food is medicine, healing neighborhoods one bite or cold-pressed juice at a time.

"We didn't plan this. This was Vegan Juiceology, Couples, and Cajou, and it just blossomed into Healthy Howard Row, "Dominique Allen, owner of Vegan Juiceology, said. "To be able to have the resources to open a brick and mortar and to be an access point to people in the community - that is one of my greatest achievements."