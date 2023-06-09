Black bear hangs out in DC tree; roads closed

BALTIMORE -- A black bear got cozy high up in a tree Friday morning in Northeast DC, Metropolitan police said.

MPD is currently on the scene of a large black bear in a tree in the 1300 block of Franklin Street, NE. There are road closures in the area. Animal Care and Control is responding. pic.twitter.com/wX0nKmhXF3 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) June 9, 2023

The bear is on the 1300 block of Franklin Street, police said around 7:30 a.m. The bear was still in the tree as of 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Street closures have been made as authorities figure out what to do with the grizzly in the nation's capital.

Animal Care and Control is responding to the scene, where a crowd has gathered.

Earlier Friday, Twitter user @Miss_J_Lilly caught a bear on camera crossing the street at 14th Street NE and Monroe in the District. She said she called authorities.

Yoooo I just saw a Black Bear in DC…. 14 St, NE and Monroe….Please be careful!!!!

I call 911 to make them aware and they were calling pest control pic.twitter.com/L5PVpSiCus — IG: @missjlilly (@Miss_J_Lilly) June 9, 2023

Residents in Howard County, Catonsville and Windsor Mill have reported seeing a black bear roaming in their neighborhoods in recent weeks.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources said these bear sightings are on the rise. Residents can expect to see more bears in the area because they breed in June and July, and the young juvenile bears are in search of their new home range, the agency said.

It wasn't immediately clear how old the DC bear is.

"Generally black bears are docile," Brian Eyler, Associated Director of Maryland DNR, told WJZ this week. "They are not aggressive. We're not talking about a grizzly bear - just slowly move away. Just be calm and be steady. The bear doesn't want anymore to do with us than we want to do with the bear."

This is a developing story and will be updated.