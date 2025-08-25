Drop in humidity brings refreshing weather for Maryland

Maryland will see a stretch of comfortable, dry and quiet weather through Thursday.

The next chance of showers will be on Friday.

Lower humidity in Maryland

After several early morning gusty sprinkles and light showers crossed the area, we're now rain-free for the rest of the day. With a mixture of sunshine and clouds, high temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 80s. Winds will steadily increase out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Any mugginess in the air will be flushed out by this afternoon.

The Baltimore Orioles host the Boston Red Sox tonight at Camden Yards at 6:35 p.m.The first pitch temperature will be around 80°. The game weather looks absolutely spectacular with clear skies and temperatures falling into the 70s by the late innings of the game.

Fall-like weather in Maryland this week

With a northwest flow from Canada, both temperatures and humidity will remain at exceptionally comfortable levels for this time of year. Reinforcing shots of crisp and cool air will continue through Wednesday.

On Tuesday morning, Maryland will wake up to fall-like temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s. Many of the kids and parents may need a light fall jacket while waiting for the bus in the morning. A nice warm-up takes place during the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°.

The coolest mornings of the week will be Wednesday and Thursday where we will be waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 50s in the City, upper 40s and lower 50s in the distant suburbs. The afternoon hours should be stunning with abundant sunshine, with highs climbing into the upper 70s.

Rainy weather in Maryland Friday

A reinforcing shot of cooler air will arrive courtesy of a cold front late week. This cold front is likely to cross the state of Maryland on Friday.

This will likely bring us a round of scattered showers across parts of the state, with the greatest chance across central and eastern Maryland. Highs will top out in the upper 70s.

Labor Day weekend weather

High pressure should continue to protect our weather for Labor Day Weekend. Winds will likely be out of the east-northeast, so this means temperatures should stay rather comfortable near 80°. The weather looks dry with a partly to mostly sunny sky.

The Maryland State Fair will enjoy excellent weather Thursday through Labor Day Monday. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 70s most days.

At the Delaware & Maryland Ocean Beaches: East to northeast winds at the beaches will increase the risk of dangerous rip currents. We'll know the degree of severity of the rip currents as we get closer to the Labor Day Weekend.