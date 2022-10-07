Biden to discuss US economy in Hagerstown Friday

BALTIMORE -- President Joe Biden will be taking a visit to Hagerstown, Maryland on Friday, where he will deliver remarks about "building the economy from the bottom up and middle out," according to the White House.

This comes as the Biden Administration prepares to relieve millions of student debts. According to a U.S. Treasury report released Tuesday, the nation's gross national debt has exceeded $31 trillion.

The White House will stream the conference live and says the president is delivering "remarks on building the economy from the bottom up and middle out." The speech is set to begin at 1:35 p.m.

The visit follows a major announcement Thursday from the White House that Biden would pardon all prior federal offenses of simple possession of marijuana and is calling for a review how marijuana is classified under federal law.

In August, Biden held a rally in Rockville, where he was joined by Maryland Democratic governor candidate Wes Moore.