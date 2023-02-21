Bicyclist killed in Pikesville collision

BALTIMORE -- A bicyclist died after they were struck by a car from behind Monday in Pikesville, police said.

Officers responded around 10 p.m. to the 1800 block of Reisterstown Road for the crash. The victim, a 22-year-old, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said they was traveling north on Reisterstown Road when they were struck from behind by a Dodge Charger. The driver of the Charger remained on the scene.

An investigation is ongoing in the crash.