Bicyclist killed in Pikesville collision
BALTIMORE -- A bicyclist died after they were struck by a car from behind Monday in Pikesville, police said.
Officers responded around 10 p.m. to the 1800 block of Reisterstown Road for the crash. The victim, a 22-year-old, was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police said they was traveling north on Reisterstown Road when they were struck from behind by a Dodge Charger. The driver of the Charger remained on the scene.
An investigation is ongoing in the crash.
