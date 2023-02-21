Watch CBS News
Local News

Bicyclist killed in Pikesville collision

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A bicyclist died after they were struck by a car from behind Monday in Pikesville, police said. 

Officers responded around 10 p.m. to the 1800 block of Reisterstown Road for the crash. The victim, a 22-year-old, was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Police said they was traveling north on Reisterstown Road when they were struck from behind by a Dodge Charger. The driver of the Charger remained on the scene. 

An investigation is ongoing in the crash. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on February 21, 2023 / 10:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.