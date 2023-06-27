BGE continues installing gas equipment despite lawsuit filed by Baltimore residents

BALTIMORE - BGE continues to install new gas equipment on homes in Federal Hill despite a lawsuit that asks a judge to stop it.

Plaintiffs remain steadfast in their opposition.

Thiru Vignarajah, the attorney handling the case, is asking for other customers to come forward to join their lawsuit.

BGE is refuting allegations and provided a timeline, saying those who live in Federal Hill were given plenty of notice.

"This is the army," Vignarajah said. "There are the folks that BGE is afraid are going to disrupt the activity. And the army suing BGE is not backing down and hope a court will block the installation of external gas regulators they believe are ugly and unsafe."

Plaintiffs are not just from Federal Hill where several were arrested in protest, but from other communities throughout Baltimore.

"We haven't received any notification from BGE," said Paula Fernandes who lives in Mt Vernon. "The first I personally heard about it was when I saw BGE workers on my private property. I saw them out my window and went and asked them, 'Hey, guys, what are you doing?' And that is the very first time I heard about it."

Fernandes wonders why the company changed its position, initially installing the regulators inside homes with vents and now mandating them outside.

"It's horribly bullying if you ask me," Fernandes said. "My neighbor called me this morning and said the company locked on his kitchen window a six-foot trench in his property."

Vignarajah is asking for an emergency court hearing to stop the installations. But, so far, nothing has been scheduled.

He spoke as BGE representatives watched the news conference nearby.

"We have asked BGE repeatedly to just take a pause," Vignarajah said. "If they're so confident they are going to prevail in court, just take a minute to allow these homeowners to not have their gas cut off while there is pending litigation."

BGE says external gas regulators are safer and that they provide easier access to first responders. And if they leak, the gas will escape outdoors and not build up inside homes.

The company notes the "resulting explosion could be catastrophic."

"They keep playing the safety card claiming this is about safety," Vignarajah said. "Let's be crystal clear, they have not cited a single study, argued exact opposite just a few years ago."

BGE also posted a timeline, saying they have proper notice to cut off gas to some residents who will not allow the new regulators to be installed while some on the block contend they were given just three days notice.

Days after being arrested protesting BGE's installation of gas regulators outside homes last week, Sandy Seward said she allowed the company to place one in a rental property she owns so her tenants could have hot water.

"I feel very powerless and again threatened, coerced," Seward said. "It's not the guys working on the street. It's not their fault. Quite frankly, I'm exhausted."

